On August 17, Sheila took her final journey through space. Surrounded by her family, she reached for the stars, leaving us behind to search for her in the night skies. Sheila leaves her cherished partner and soulmate, James (Jamie) Pearson; her son Billy Boettcher, the brightest star in her life; her sister Margaret, brother-in-law Bob Reaume, her brother Edward, sister-in-law Lynn Whelan, and her eight nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Amy Pearson-Blay (David Peers), Emily Pearson (Craig Foster), her grandchildren Liam and Maggie and the extended Pearson clan. Sheila was predeceased by her parents William and Marcella, her brother, Jim and her niece, Katie. Special thanks to her team, Sheila's Girls, for their tremendous love and support.

Born in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Sheila made a home and good friends everywhere she settled over the past decades, from Ontario to Ohio, Michigan and Texas where she settled in Pearland for more than 20 years before returning to Canada. Her 17-year career at NASA was a highlight for her, culminating in the opportunity to train John Glenn for his return mission to space. While in Pearland, she attended Crosspoint Church and taught at Pearland High School for 2 years. Upon returning to Canada after 30 years living in the US, Sheila landed at McMaster University to help with the development of their Space Medicine program. She shared her excitement about space with her many students who went on to dream about space travel.

A celebration of Sheila's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Canada in Sheila's honour would be appreciated.

"Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of earth, And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings."

- John Gillespie Magee

'High Flight'