Shirley Olga Drawe Ashlock, age 76, passed away at her home in Country Place in Pearland surrounded by loving family on April 5, 2020. Shirley was born on December 21, 1943 in Houston, Texas, to Virginia Dean Drawe and Harold Runk Drawe. She always spoke fondly of growing up on the farm. Shirley went to South Houston High School where her sophomore year she met a senior, Robert "Bob" William Ashlock, whom she began dating against the advice of her friends. Bob thought that she would be impressed that he was the high school quarterback. She told him she didn't like football. It didn't matter. They married 3[?] years later on January 26, 1963 with her father having to sign permission since Shirley was only 19 and Robert was 20.

Bob enlisted in the Air Force and the newlyweds were immediately stationed in Loring Air Force Base almost on the Canadian border in Limestone, Maine. These Texans loved their time there in the snow with moose sightings and making daiquiris out of icicles. Shirley took a job at the Maine State Extension Service where all of the area potato farmers made special trips into the office to see about this fun cute little blonde with the Texas accent. She also helped convince the farmers to switch their crops from potatoes to beets. While in Maine, Shirley and Bob began their family, first with the arrival of Stefnee Deann Ashlock followed two years later by Randal Wade Ashlock.

They returned to Texas in 1970 and soon after their youngest daughter Shelby Rae Ashlock was born. Shirley worked briefly at Tenneco but spent most of her career as a trainer at the United States Postal Service.

Shirley lived for her family and she was the best Mimi that her four grandkids could have asked for. She made every family picnic and holiday fun, joining every game with gusto, the sillier the game the better.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Robert Ashlock; daughter Stefnee Ashlock (and partner Brock Wagner); son Randal Ashlock (and wife Bobbie); and daughter Shelby Ashlock; grandchildren Austin Ashlock, Charley Ashlock, Dakota Ashlock and Arden Ashlock; brothers Harold James Drawe (and wife Jan); and Wayne Drawe; and nieces and nephews Brandi Drawe Vanderbeek, Shane Drawe, Tammy Drawe and Denny Drawe; and by cousin Linda Kay Marrs who was like a sister.

The family will be holding a small private memorial service to honor her wishes.