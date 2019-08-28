Steven Howard Green, 60, of Pearland, Tx, passed away on August 14, 2019 in Houston, Tx.

Steve was born in Houston, Tx to James & Billie Green on October 3, 1958 and was of the Christian faith.

He was a 1977 graduate from James Madison High School in Houston and went on to complete Fire & Rescue Certifications along with his Master Peace Officer Certification. He was a Volunteer firefighter with the Pearland Fire Department for over 30 years where he served the community in many aspects of the department including Assistant Deputy Chief. During this time, he was also the President of International Valve Supplies, a family business for 42 years. Steve then went on to serve as a Reserve Deputy Constable with the Harris County Constable's Office Pct 1 for 15 years. For the past 9 years, he has served with the Brazoria County Constable's Office Pct 3. Steve had a mischievous & adventurous spirit from a very young age & enjoyed surfing, skateboarding, bull riding, motorcycles & photography to name a few of his passions.

Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Billie Green and brother James Leslie Green.

Steve is survived by his beloved son, James Leslie Green; father, James August Green; and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and lifelong friends from the "old neighborhood".

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77581. He will be laid to rest in a private family service in Hearne, Tx.

In lieu of flowers, make contributions to Texas Firewalkers or Texas Association of First Responders.

Steve's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his lifelong friend Dale Kirk for all the support he has provided during this time.