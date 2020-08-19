Thomas H. Anderson, 83, of Friendswood, TX passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born August 23, 1936 to Harry A. Anderson and Hellen P. Anderson in Galesburg, IL.
Tom studied engineering at Purdue University, and served in the United States Army as an aircraft mechanic. After serving in the Army, Tom founded and operated several businesses in the Houston area including Metalon and Gale Tool. Professionally he worked on a wide range of products for the oil and gas sector, and the US government.
Tom was a member of Hope Lutheran Church since 1963; and served on several committees that were instrumental in the development of the church in the 1960's and 1970's. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church.
Tom is survived by his son Timothy Anderson; daughter Jennie Platerio; four grandchildren, Parker Anderson, Zachary Anderson, Hannah Platerio, and Kristen Platerio; and many other relatives and cherished friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX, 77546 with Pastor Ralph Hobratschk officiating.
The family is requesting that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to the Anderson family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com
