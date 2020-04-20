Walter Herbert "Herb" Alexander of Alvin, Texas went to his heavenly mansion on Saturday April 18th ,2020 after reaching the age of 86 years old. Herb passed peacefully in his home in Alvin, Texas with his beloved wife Phyllis by his side.

Herb was born on June 1st, 1933 in Conroe, Texas to Ramah Alexander and Leston Alexander. Herb graduated from Pearland High School in 1951 with 13 students in his graduating class. He often joked that he graduated in the top ten of his class. Herb then moved on to attend the University of Texas and Sam Houston State University for a year and a half before bravely enlisting in the Army in 1954. In the Army he was a Radar Instructor where he served at the end of the Korean War before being discharged in 1956. Herb retired from Monsanto in 1985 and started a lawn maintenance business for 5 years. He then worked for Betz Water Management for six years before retiring. Herb enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and Little League Football. He was present in attending all his children and grandchildren's sporting games.

Herb loved to travel and enjoyed anything water related. He also loved living at the Frio River where he and his wife Phyllis built a home in 2000. Herb's last big trip was on an Alaskan cruise where he went with his wife and friends. Herb enjoyed working in the yard, listening to classic country music, woodworking, and dancing.

Herb is preceded in death by parents Ramah and Leston Alexander, brothers, Joe and Don Alexander, son, Christopher Crosby, and granddaughter, Arrie Crosby.

Herb is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Phyllis Alexander; children, Lisa Gonser, husband Chris, Sharon Draper-Ross, husband Dan, Chuck Crosby, Scott Alexander, wife Sharon, Darrell Alexander, wife Ann-Marie, Christy Ostrowski and Selina Castillo. Herb was blessed with 20 grandchildren and great grandchildren; Zach, Alex and her wife, Brie, Sydney Gonser and her fiancé, Mitchell, Tyler and Katie Draper, Trey, Chris and Alyssa Crosby, Kaylan and her fiancé, Daniel, Amy, Chase and Lance Alexander, Emma Alexander, Brittany, David, and Nicole Hirschfelder, Jayden and Trevor Ostrowski, Brandon Walls, Xavier Castillo and Amelia Ataydi.

Herb was a kind, quiet and patient man who devoted his life to family and God. He will be loved and missed by many.

His family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers at Seasons Hospice and his wonderful medical doctors who kept him with us for 86 wonderful years.

Due to nationwide circumstances, a celebration of Herb's life will be held at a later date.