William Freely Botkin, 78 of Pearland, Texas went to be with his Lord peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019. Everyone, especially his friends called him "Bill" or "Mr. Bill". He was born March 31, 1941 to Ned F. Botkin and Wanda M. Darnold Botkin in Galveston, Texas. Bill was a BOI (Born On Island), which is an island honor. He was raised in Texas City, Texas. He graduated from Texas City High School in 1959, then attended Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont, Texas. He married Linda Ann Hooper on February 19, 1965 and together they had 2 boys, Jason and Lance Botkin. Bill was a member of the Crossroads United Methodist Church.

Bill started his career as a pipefitter, retiring from local union 211 pipefitters and local union 798. He then went to work for JES Tech and Wyle Laboratories at NASA in Webster, Texas. He started a small company named Odd Jobs by Mr. Bill, which instilled hard work and taught you the value of a dollar. Employees of this company where his sons and many friends of his sons while growing up in Sagemont, Texas.

Bill and Linda moved to Sagemont Texas where they lived for over 40 years. He was voted the president of the Sagemont Recreational Club. He was a very competitive person and participated in several bowling leagues, tennis leagues, and hunting clubs. He supported the Dobie Longhorn tennis and football programs, where his sons went to school.

He was a hard-working man, loyal husband, excellent father, and a SUPER grand pa. He was funny, always ready to tell a joke, or lend a helping hand. He loved to play games, cards, and was always on the hunt for the next winning lottery ticket. Loudly cheering for the local professional sports teams and anyone playing the Dallas Cowboys was a must. He brought great joy and laughter to whoever he encountered. One of his early passions while growing up in Texas City was working on his Corvette and GTO. One of his most recent passions was being the biggest fan and loudest cheerleader for all his grand children's activities and sports events.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda; sister, Nancy Botkin of Friendswood, Texas; son, Jason Botkin of Bayou Vista, Texas and his wife Elizabeth, their children, Madalyn Werking, her husband Joshua Werking, and Brooke; son Lance of Pearland, Texas and his wife Lori; their children, Bailey, Bryce, Macey, and McCoy, ; nephew, Andy Tolbert; and many other relatives and cherished friends.

Family and Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. with the memorial service and celebration of life to begin at 4:30 P.M. at the Golfcrest Country Club, 2509 Country Club Dr., Pearland, TX 77581.

If you wish, please make donations in Bill's memory to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., #900, Arlington, VA 22202 or call 800-342-2383 or .

