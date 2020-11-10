1/1
Alberta Preston
1929 - 2020
PEKIN ~ Alberta J. Preston, 90, of Pekin passed away at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.
Born Dec. 22, 1929, in Peoria to Albert John and Julia Mary (Maher) Doris, she married Dean Arthur Preston on Feb. 20, 1954, in Peoria.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years and one sister, Ann Maxine Doris of Chillicothe.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one foster brother, Thomas McReynolds.
A 1948 graduate of Manual High School, Alberta graduated from Liberty Beauty College in 1949 in Peoria. She was a beautician owning and operating the Golden Slipper Beauty Salon in Pekin for many years beginning in 1955.
She was a former member and past president of American Business Women's Association, Earthmover's Chapter in Peoria.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.
Her funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the Mass Thursday at the church. Guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will apply. Cremation will be accorded following the Mass. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 or to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
