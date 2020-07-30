Alfred "Al" Stimpert
PEKIN ~ Alfred Clarence "Al" Stimpert, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 4:02 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz.
Born May 2, 1933 in El Paso to Alfred Daniel and Clara M. (O'Brien) Stimpert, he married Joan M. Bauer on May 2, 1958 in Spring Lake, near Manito. She died Dec. 13, 2001. He later married Connie Valerio Muñoz on Sept. 19, 2002 on Catalina Island, Calif. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Craig (Paula) Stimpert of Des Moines, Iowa and Mr. and Mrs. Neal Stimpert; one step-son, Randall Feagan of Peoria; three stepdaughters, Connie "Renee" (Bob) Zaborack of Germantown Hills, Dana (Andy) Watts of Peoria and Elaine (Greg) Foster of Marquette Heights; three granddaughters, Janessa (Ken) Jenkins, Kaylynn (Nolan) Suste and Kendra Stimpert; two grandsons, Chandler Stimpert and Timothy Stimpert; two step-grandsons, Kenny Wells and Cash Foster; four step-granddaughters, Jayce Wells, Sunny Wells, Lilly Watts and Dalaina Foster; twin great-grandsons, Ian Jenkins and Isaac Jenkins; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee Jenkins and Della Suste; three step great-granddaughters, Canelo Wells, Fredia Wells and Rhoman Wells; one brother, Daniel (Jane) Stimpert of Goodfield and one sister, Shirley Summers of St. Charles, Mo. He also leaves a brother-in-law, Gordon Bauer of Hopedale and a sister-in-law, Judith Stimpert of El Paso.
He also was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Stimpert.
He was a 1951 graduate of El Paso High School, where he was a three sport letterman. He then attended the University of Illinois followed by serving in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He was an artillery survey specialist in the Army.
Al enjoyed a long career with Pekin Insurance working for 42 ½ years and retired on Jan. 8, 1998 as Vice-president of Claims.
He was passionate about spending time with family and enjoyed wintering in Arizona. He also enjoyed antique collecting and playing cards at the Moose Lodge in Pekin, where he was a member. He liked fishing and playing golf.
He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin.
His memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Lauren Padgett will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home following the service and will be provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Cremation has been accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 101 North 8th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2211 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, Ill. 60707.
