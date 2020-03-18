|
Alfred "Fred" West
PEORIA – Alfred "Fred" West passed away on March 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 65 years old. Fred was born to Robert and Virginia (Gordon) West on October 14, 1954. He was the 8th of their 9 children, all raised in South Pekin, IL.
Fred married his best friend and the love of his life, Diane L. Smith, on July 29, 1989. They enjoyed just over 30 years of happy marriage before cancer stole him.
He is survived by his wife, Diane West of Mapleton, IL; his children: Heather (John) Wright of American Canyon, CA, Jackie Fayal of Peoria, IL, Justin (Charyssa) West of Westfield, IL, and Natalie Fayal of Peoria, IL; eleven grandchildren: Skylee, Alexis, Mason, Hailey, Brayden, Brycen, Easton, Gracelynn, Kaylin, Juliet, and Luke; and siblings: Mike (Sharon) West of Pekin, IL, Jim (Robyn) West of South Pekin, IL, Scott West of Arveda, CO, and Regina Brantley of Mountain Home, AR. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Ed, Paul, and Randy, and one sister, Cheryl.
Fred retired from Caterpillar in May of 2015. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, and traveling. He was a loyal lifelong fan of the Cubbies and the Bears. He was honest, humble, fair, and forgiving. Above all, he loved his family.
His more than 30 years of sobriety was one of his proudest accomplishments. Thanks to his indomitable will power, commitment to the 12 steps and the support of his AA family, even in the face of cancer, he lived "one day at a time".
A memorial service for Fred will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at The Wilton Mortuary. A visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday as well. Memorial contributions can be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or St. Jude Runs. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020