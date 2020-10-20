Alice Hudson
PEKIN ~ Alice M. Hudson, 89, of Pekin, and formerly of The Villages, Fla. and Wee-Ma-Tuk, Cuba, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:50 p.m., at UnityPoint Health – Proctor in Peoria.
Born Nov. 26, 1930 in Mattoon to Kenneth and Lessel A. (Funkler) Nelms, she married Charles E. Hudson on Feb. 27, 1949, at St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church in Pekin.
Alice is survived by her husband, Chuck; one son, David C. (Jeannine) Hudson of Gardnerville, Nevada; one daughter, Marilyn D. (James) Brecher of Pekin; four grandsons, Shane (Jozi) Hudson of Bay Point, Calif., Cliff (Stef) Hudson of Eldorado Hills, Calif., Phil Brecher of Pekin and Jakob (Dee) Brecher of Newcastle, Okla.; four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Gene Nelms of Pekin and Frank Albert Nelms of California; and one sister, Anita J. Chubbuck of Florida.
She was employed by Alfred W. Black, Pekin Attorney, for 15 years, followed by 17 years in the trust and banking industry, retiring in 1984 as Vice President and Trust Officer of Investment Management Group and of Commerce Bank of Peoria.
Alice graduated from the National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University in 1983, where she received the American Bankers Association designation of Certified Financial Services Counselor.
She received the Pekin YWCA Business Woman of the Year Award in 1984, and was listed in the 1992/1993 and 1994/1995 editions of Who's Who in Finance and Industry.
Alice was a past President of the Miller Senior Citizens' Center Board of Directors and was Treasurer and Member of the Pekin YWCA Board of Directors, having served for over ten years on each Board.
She was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Pekin and a former member of Fairway Christian Church, The Villages, Fla. She was also a member of the Legal Secretaries Association; Celestial City Chapter 333, Order of the Eastern Star of Pekin; and a former member of Sunset Hills Country Club and Ladies Golf Association of Pekin; Wee-Ma-Tuk Country Club and Ladies Golf Association of Fulton County; Pekin Country Club; and Polo Club of the Villages, Fla.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Pekin. Alice's family will celebrate her life privately on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, both in Pekin and in California.
Memorial contributions may be given to the First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut St., Pekin, Ill. 61554.
