1/1
Allison L. Given
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allison L. Given
Allison Given, 43, of Morton, IL passed away at 8:57 AM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Allison was born on May 14, 1977 in Hillingdon, Middlesex, England to Robert and Judy (Tavernier) Given.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and one brother Michael Given.
Surviving are: her parents, Bob and Judy of McKinney, TX; one sister, Meagan (Dane) Forsberg of Allen, Tx and one nephew, Luke Michael Forsberg of Allen, TX.
Allison was member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. She has been a long-time resident of Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge in Morton.
Private graveside services will be held with Rev. Jeff Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Allison's arrangements.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints, 2125 Veterans Road, Morton, IL 61550.
Allison's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com will condolences may be sent to her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved