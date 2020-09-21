Allison L. Given
Allison Given, 43, of Morton, IL passed away at 8:57 AM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Allison was born on May 14, 1977 in Hillingdon, Middlesex, England to Robert and Judy (Tavernier) Given.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and one brother Michael Given.
Surviving are: her parents, Bob and Judy of McKinney, TX; one sister, Meagan (Dane) Forsberg of Allen, Tx and one nephew, Luke Michael Forsberg of Allen, TX.
Allison was member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. She has been a long-time resident of Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge in Morton.
Private graveside services will be held with Rev. Jeff Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Allison's arrangements.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints, 2125 Veterans Road, Morton, IL 61550.
Allison's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
will condolences may be sent to her family.