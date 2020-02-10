|
Aloma Vick
NORTH PEKIN ~ Aloma Ann Vick, 77, of North Pekin, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born February 3, 1943 in Munising, Michigan to Marion Eddie and Wilda Arlene (Lung) Courter, she married H. Dale Vick on September 1, 1962 in Inkster, Michigan. He survives.
Also surviving are her three children, Rachelle (Dr. Chuck) VanDyke of Pekin, Matt (Ondria Beckman) Vick of Peoria, and Deborah (Michael Marchialette) Harrison of Des Plaines; three grandchildren, Maxwell (Tressa) Schneider of Tremont, Mason Schneider of Pekin, and Kara Brown of Bloomington; two great-grandchildren, Hazel and Edison; one brother, Alvin (Linda) Courter of Chandler, Arizona; and one sister, Marion (Jerry) Dancer of Michigan.
Aloma was a member of the Pekin Women of the Moose Chapter #673 since 1988, the MahJong Players Club in The Villages, Florida, and the Gilchrist Florida Woman's Club.
She enjoyed playing MahJong, ballroom and country dancing, and visiting Disney Parks. Aloma and Dale wintered in Florida for the past 23 years and managed rental properties together.
Aloma will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family, especially her grandchildren.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Father David Whiteside will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 501 South Adams Street, Manito, IL 61546.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020