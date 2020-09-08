1/1
Alvena Gathmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvena Gathmann
Alvena Marie Gathmann, 89, of Manito, passed away at Hopedale Nursing Home at 7:06 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born November 7, 1930, in Havana, to George and Fay (Frye) Mohlman. She married Virgil Gathmann on July 17, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Havana. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2019.
Mrs. Gathmann is survived by two daughters: Janell (Ron) Durdle of Bloomington, Illinois, Mardell (Dave) Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Julie Gathmann of Manito; six grandchildren: Delayne (Brittany) Durdle, Derek Durdle, Dedric Durdle, Natalia Gathmann, Jonah Wilson and Elliott Wilson; great-grandson, Emmett Durdle; as well as sister-in-law Doris Callaway of Pekin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister: Georgia Fay Vaughn and one son: Craig Gathmann.
Mrs. Gathmann was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manito for over 60 years, where she served in various offices in the Tabitha Society. She led the Sunday School singing for over thirty years. She, along with her husband, served for many years as counselors for the LYF. She worked at Keystone Steel and Wire for 10 years before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was well known for her impressive garden and delicious pies.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, near Manito, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The church service will also be available via radio broadcast for anyone who would like to attend,, but does not feel comfortable going inside the church. Social distancing and masks will be required in the church. Graveside services will follow the funeral at 3:30 p.m. at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. Rev. James Batchelor will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Camp CILCA. Central Illinois Lutheran Camp Association (CILCA) offers Christian based Summer programs for students of all ages and abilities. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Meadow Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home-Havana
217 North Plum Street
Havana, IL 62644
(309) 543-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurley Funeral Home-Havana Havana

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved