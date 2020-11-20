Angelina DeRight
PEKIN - Angelina (Angie) Y. DeRight, 99, of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Pekin.
She was born April 26, 1921 in Panama, IL, to Angelo and Jennie (Vittone) DeRight.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
Angelina worked as a bookkeeper for the Pekin Distributing Company for over 32 years, retiring in 1971. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin and also a member of the Ladies of the Moose.
A private visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from 10 to 11 am with a funeral service following at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. A private burial will follow the service at Glendale Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph's School Endowment Fund. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com
