Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
204 SW 2nd Street
Hopedale, IL 61747
(309) 449-5419
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:30 PM
Minier Christian Church
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Minier Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Tromp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Tromp


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Tromp Obituary
Ann Tromp
Ann Tromp, 83, of Hopedale, formerly of Minier, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Room with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 6, 1936 in Hopedale to August and Jennie Gossmeyer Dearth. She married Hugh Tromp on May 20, 1955 in Minier, and he passed away September 28, 2000.
Surviving are her children, Terri Joyce of Danvers, Lori (Perry) Riegler of Groveland, and Karen (Richard) Milone of Bartlett; seven grandchildren, Scott Joyce, Leslie (Quint) Beal, Taylor and Tristan Riegler, Julian, Melina, and Kendall Milone; and two great grandchildren, Waylon and Turner Beal.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Travis Riegler.
Ann worked at the Village Variety Store in Minier.
She was a member of Minier Christian Church, Minier Beautification Committee, and Minier Historical Society.
A celebration of life service will be at 3:30 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Minier Christian Church. Pastor Rusty Richards will officiate. Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:00 pm Thursday, also at the church. Burial will be in Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale at a later date. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Hopedale Rescue Squad or Hopedale Medical Foundation.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -