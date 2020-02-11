|
Ann Tromp
Ann Tromp, 83, of Hopedale, formerly of Minier, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Room with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 6, 1936 in Hopedale to August and Jennie Gossmeyer Dearth. She married Hugh Tromp on May 20, 1955 in Minier, and he passed away September 28, 2000.
Surviving are her children, Terri Joyce of Danvers, Lori (Perry) Riegler of Groveland, and Karen (Richard) Milone of Bartlett; seven grandchildren, Scott Joyce, Leslie (Quint) Beal, Taylor and Tristan Riegler, Julian, Melina, and Kendall Milone; and two great grandchildren, Waylon and Turner Beal.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Travis Riegler.
Ann worked at the Village Variety Store in Minier.
She was a member of Minier Christian Church, Minier Beautification Committee, and Minier Historical Society.
A celebration of life service will be at 3:30 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Minier Christian Church. Pastor Rusty Richards will officiate. Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:00 pm Thursday, also at the church. Burial will be in Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale at a later date. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Hopedale Rescue Squad or Hopedale Medical Foundation.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020