Annette Yelton
PEKIN ~ Annette M. Yelton, 91, of Pekin, passed away at 12:48 a.m. Friday July 31, 2020 at her daughter's home in Pekin. She was formerly of Hartsville, S.C.
Born Oct. 25, 1928 in Shelby, N.C. to Charles Loyde and Nettie (West) McMahan, she married Edmond June Yelton (Eddie) on June 26, 1948 at Fort Mill, S.C. He died Oct. 28, 2017. She was preceded in death also by her parents and one brother.
Surviving are two daughters, June (Richard) Adams of Brookneal, Va. and Kim (Lloyd) Brock of Pekin; four grandchildren, Ginny (Drew) King of Raleigh, N.C., Faith (Josh) Barnhouse of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Hope Brock of Chicago and Will (Chloe Glueck) Brock of Peoria and two great-grandchildren, Allie Barnhouse and Audrey Barnhouse.
Annette loved her family. She was married to Eddie for 69 years, loved their two daughters and four beloved grandchildren and adored being a great-
grandmother.
Annette was a lifetime follower of Jesus Christ. She was a longtime member
of West Hartsville Baptist Church in South Carolina and since May of 2019
lived in Pekin and attended Pekin First Church of the Nazarene with her daughter and son-in-law.
Annette served the Lord by teaching 2nd grade Sunday School for many years, participating in the Women's Missionary Union, serving meals at church and at the community soup kitchen. She was very generous to the church, missionaries and multiple non-profits. She loved to get together with friends, travel with her husband, cook and laugh.
Her funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Pekin First Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. W. Lloyd Brock, her son-in-law, and Rev. Scott Sherwood will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral at the church. Further visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Norton Funeral Home in Hartsville, S.C. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Magnolia Cemetery in Hartsville, S.C. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin and Norton Funeral Home in Hartsville, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pekin First Church of the Nazarene, 3514 Broadway, Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to West Hartsville Baptist Church, 1003 W. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville, S.C. 29550.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
or www.nortonfh.net