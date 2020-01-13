|
Arthur L. "Art" Hoffman
PEKIN- Arthur L. "Art" Hoffman, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Seminary Manor in Galesburg.
Born March 26, 1932 in Mackinaw to Harry Martin and Susan Viola (Friend) Hoffman, he married Ruth Adcox in Tremont on July 5, 1964. She preceded him in death on October 13, 1985. He later married Edith "Gay" Starkey in Monmouth on July 8, 1995. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Steven Hoffman of Pekin; and one daughter, Susan Hoffman of New York. Art is also survived by his children, Steven Starkey of Clinton, Melinda (Steven) Armstrong of Monmouth and Leslie Starkey of Springfield; and two grandchildren, Jake (Kate) Armstrong, and Jonah Armstrong.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Irma Hoffman; three brothers, Harlan, Donald, and Robert Hoffman.
Art worked as a Draftsman for Caterpillar for 39 years before retiring.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria. Art was a pastor of the Texas United Methodist Church in Trivoli and traveled as a minister to surrounding prisons to spread the word of faith.
He was a great man of his faith with a gentle soul. Though he was a quiet man, he was entertaining and was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He also had a great love of his house dogs.
He enjoyed traveling the world, reading, but most of all, spending time with his family that he loved dearly.
A private family graveside service will be held for Art on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell County Genealogical & Historical Society, 719 N 11th St, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020