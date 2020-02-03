|
|
Audrey M. Caulkins
Audrey M. Caulkins, 87, of Hopedale and formerly of Manito passed away at 7:23 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hopedale Nursing Home.
Audrey was born June 18, 1932 in Kilbourne, IL to Herbert and Dessie (Hardin) Koch. She first married Robert Schoonover, then later married Nelson "Jiggs" Caulkins on August 8, 1975.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one step son, Robert Caulkins and one brother, Robert Koch.
Surviving are: her husband, Jiggs of Hopedale; one son, Kevin (Julie) Schoonover of Simi Valley, CA; one step son, William "Bill" Caulkins of Manito; two step daughters, Gwen Gaskill and Julie Caulkins both of Manito; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Audrey was a member of Manito Community United Methodist Church. She was the Activity Director at Hopedale Medical Complex for 11 years retiring in 1989. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and sewing. She and Jiggs enjoyed traveling around country in their motorhome visiting family and friends. They also enjoyed taking cruises and spending winters in Gulf Shores, AL.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Manito Community United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Audrey's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Manito Community United Methodist Church 109 S. Washington St., Manito, IL 61546.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020