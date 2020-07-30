Barbara Holder

Barbara Ann Holder, 62, of Kansas City, KS, formerly of Pekin, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.

Surviving are her husband, Cary Curphy of Kansas City, KS; and her sister, Stacie (Spud) Beckner, nephew Cullen, & niece Finley, of Saraland, AL.

She was preceded by her father, Billie Holder; mother, Reba Davenport; brother, Donald Holder; and step-mother, Susan Holder.

Kansas City Funeral Directors in Kansas City, KS, are in charge of arrangements. No immediate services are planned, with a future interment in Holder Cemetery outside of Marion, KY.



