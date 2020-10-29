Barbara J. Armstrong
Barbara Jean Armstrong, 74 of Pekin, passed away at 7:21 pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born to Charles Ray & Frances (Harris) Crady on September 2, 1946 in Peoria, IL.
Barb was preceded in death by her father; and two nephews, Patrick Righi-Barnard and Cainen Michael Baker.
She is survived by; her mother Frances Crady of Pekin; one son, Aaron (Nicole Johnson) Lohnes of Pekin; one daughter, Christina (Jay) McNish of Pekin; five grandchildren, Jacob Guppy, Gage Guppy, Ryan McNish, Reika McNish, and Logan Chesher; one brother, Rick Crady of Meadville, PA; one sister, Shannon Crady-Baker of Pekin; and her longtime friend and companion, Ed Forsman of Peoria.
Barb worked in patient accounts for 35 years at Pekin Hospital. She loved traveling. She was a wonderful caretaker for her mother, Frances. Barb treasured her time with family, and she will be greatly missed. .
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. A visitation will be held one-hour prior on Saturday, also at the funeral home. Masks and Social Distance guidelines will be followed. Entombment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens Chapel of Dreams Mausoleum in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to TAILS, 3265 Court St. Pekin, IL 61554. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com