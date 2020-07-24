Barbara J. Vanderheydt
Barbara J. Vanderheydt, 79, of Pekin, passed away at 8:30 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
She was born on September 11, 1940 in Canton, Illinois to Sam and Helen (Venovich) Jenkins. She married Jerry R. Vanderheydt in 1980. He passed away on September 10, 2019.
Barb was also preceded in death by her parents, her son, Joseph Marchetti, step-daughter, LeAnn Vanderheydt and one brother, Maurice Jenkins.
Surviving are their nine children, Brenda (Steve) Vogel of Pekin, Melissa (Tony) Baxter of East Peoria, Mike (Sheryl) Marchetti of Newburg,IN, Dede (Grant) Svendsen of Pekin, Mary (Mike) Rodene of Washington, IL, Cheri (Steve) Searle of Spring Bay, IL, Joe Vanderyehdt of East Peoria, John (Barb) Vanderheydt of Groveland, Jimi (Jodi) Vanderheydt of Bartonville and many grandchildren.
Barbara worked in customer service at Sheridan Road Lumber for over 30 years. She enjoyed remodeling homes, gardening and spending time with her friends and family.
Barbara's Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Visitation will be one-hour prior. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Inurnment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS). To leave the family an online condolence visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com