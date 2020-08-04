Barbara Moran

Barbara Ann Moran, 82, of Swansea, Illinois, passed away July 29th, 2020. She was born September 4th, 1937 in Pekin, Illinois to Wilbert and Helen (Meyers) Lohrenz.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wilbert and Helen Lohrenz; husband, Jerry Moran; brother, Donald (Carol) Lohrenz; and brother-in-law, Larry Manning.

Barbara is survived by children: Mark (Diane) Moran of Millstadt, Illinois; Terry (Michelle) Moran of Belleville, Illinois; Rebecca (Lawrence) Riess of Swansea, Illinois; and sister-in-law, Patricia Manning of Jenison, Michigan; sister and brother-in-law Bonnie (Chuck) Gavin of Peoria, Illinois. She is further survived by grandchildren; Joshua Riess, Jessica (Scott) Kilian, Jennifer Riess, Moriah Moran, Micah Moran and one great-grandchild, Ethan Riess.

Barbara loved life and loved sharing her stories with family and friends about being raised on a farm and having a pet pig. Barbara attended Pekin Community High School and later Brown's Business College of Peoria, Illinois. She was a member of the Alpha Iota Sorority, and while in school, she reigned as Sweetheart Queen. She was employed as a Secretary for the Teamsters and Chauffeurs Union of Peoria, Illinois. After marrying the love of her life, Jerry, she enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her beautiful loving children. Not only did she love her own children, but she also loved the children she babysat throughout the years. She always thought of them as part of her family. Later on, Barb began working and retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. After retirement, she began working part-time at Eckert's Belleville Country Store and Farm. Barb was an active member of St. John United Church of Christ, and through her actions, she then taught the love of Jesus Christ to her family and grandchildren. One of her many joys of life was spending quality time with her talented and beautiful grandchildren. She was proud to be a part of their activities and always cheered them on to do their best. Barbara was always on the go and celebrated life each and every day. Some of her hobbies included going to Walt Disney World, The Muny, watching movies, shopping, cooking, baking, and riding roller coasters! Barb was a very caring and generous woman and the perfect role model to all who knew her.

Dear Lord, we ask for your strength, love and guidance for us in our difficult time, as we grow to accept the loss of this loving person and accept her into your kingdom of heaven. Dear Jesus, guide her to a better life with you, and thank you that one day we will be with her in the house of the Lord forever and ever. Amen.

This is our prayer from her loving family.

Visitation will be Friday, August 7th, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral will be Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am with an additional visitation one hour prior to service at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ of Fairview Heights, 10207 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, Illinois, (618) 397-6323



