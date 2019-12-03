|
Belinda Bollinger
PEKIN ~ Belinda June "Little Red" Bollinger, 53, of Pekin, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at her daughters' home.
Born January 23, 1966 in Peoria to George August and Edith Geraldine (Thacker) Meyer, she married Robert L. Bollinger on June 25, 1993 in East Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Nicole (Michael McGowen) Bollinger of Pekin; one son, Kenneth (Madison) Bollinger of Pekin; two grandchildren, Raylynn Mae Bollinger and Everette VonJames Bollinger; one brother, John H. Meyer of Pekin and four sisters, Brenda (Greg) Swords of Washington, Linda (Dale) Holmes of Pekin, Bonita (Ray) Shipp of Pekin and Sandra (Brad) Vahle of Dunlap.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, John Coty Kolesar; two brothers, Richard L Meyer and George A. Meyer and one sister, Wanda A. Henry.
Belinda was a member of the Pekin Community High School Class of 1985. She worked as a home health aide for 35 years, last working 10 years with Help at Home as a personal care aide. She was a member of the SEIU Healthcare Union.She loved motorcycle riding, especially on Harley's and taking evening car rides to look for wild foxes, deer, groundhogs and rabbits. She also loved having nighttime bomb fires, playing catch with her kids and grandkids. She was really talented at making blankets, especially baby blankets. Belinda also enjoyed putting puzzles together with her sister. Belinda's greatest joy was spending quality tie with her family.
Her funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Burial will at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Illinois, NICU, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
