Bessie "Dolly" Higdon Bossingham
Bessie M. "Dolly" Higdon Bossingham, 93, of Pekin, formerly of Delavan, passed away at 5:35 am Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Unity Point Health – Pekin.
She was born February 3, 1926 in Mason City to Wood and Laura Lawson Stovall. She married Homer Higdon November 28, 1946 in Delavan and he passed away February 2, 1985. She later married James "Bill" Bossingham on May 18, 1988 in Williamstown, KY and he passed away February 1, 1998.
Surviving are one son, Stephen (Gail) Higdon of Pekin; one step-daughter, Joyce (Jim) Clark of Lancaster, KY; four grandchildren, Denise Fountain, Kyle (Nicole) Gorden, Keri (Todd) Mayberry, Jaime (C.J.) Michel; ten grandchildren; and one sister in-law, Elizabeth Gritton of Paxton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 13 brothers and sisters.
Dolly worked at American Distillery in Pekin for 36 years and at Bell Hardware in Delavan.
She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Delavan American Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed gardening, baking, and hosting family meals. She never missed the opportunity to go on a shopping trip!
Her funeral will be at 11:00 am Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Pastor Charles Graul will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Delavan Fire Protection District or Delavan Rescue Squad.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020