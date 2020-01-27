Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
(309) 244-8242
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Bossingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Higdon "Dolly" Bossingham


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Higdon "Dolly" Bossingham Obituary
Bessie "Dolly" Higdon Bossingham
Bessie M. "Dolly" Higdon Bossingham, 93, of Pekin, formerly of Delavan, passed away at 5:35 am Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Unity Point Health – Pekin.
She was born February 3, 1926 in Mason City to Wood and Laura Lawson Stovall. She married Homer Higdon November 28, 1946 in Delavan and he passed away February 2, 1985. She later married James "Bill" Bossingham on May 18, 1988 in Williamstown, KY and he passed away February 1, 1998.
Surviving are one son, Stephen (Gail) Higdon of Pekin; one step-daughter, Joyce (Jim) Clark of Lancaster, KY; four grandchildren, Denise Fountain, Kyle (Nicole) Gorden, Keri (Todd) Mayberry, Jaime (C.J.) Michel; ten grandchildren; and one sister in-law, Elizabeth Gritton of Paxton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 13 brothers and sisters.
Dolly worked at American Distillery in Pekin for 36 years and at Bell Hardware in Delavan.
She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Delavan American Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed gardening, baking, and hosting family meals. She never missed the opportunity to go on a shopping trip!
Her funeral will be at 11:00 am Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Pastor Charles Graul will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Delavan Fire Protection District or Delavan Rescue Squad.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com .
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -