Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2115
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pentecostal Lighthouse
1112 N. 16th St.
Pekin, IL
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pentecostal Lighthouse
1112 N. 16th St.
Pekin, IL
Funeral service
Friday, May 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Pentecostal Lighthouse
1112 N. 16th St.
Pekin, IL
Bessie Irene Strange


1940 - 2020
Bessie Irene Strange Obituary
Bessie Irene Strange
PEKIN - Bessie Irene Strange, 79, of Pekin, IL, peacefully passed into her eternal rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She made her journey to Heaven with her family gathered around her bedside at home.
She was born May 13, 1940 in Pekin, IL to Delmar and Eary (Chaney) Lee. She married William R. Strange on December 10, 1955 in Pekin.
Bessie was a devoted wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. When anyone asked her if she worked a job she always answered, "I raised six children and kept my home, so yes, I worked." Serving Christ and going to church and church meetings was a large part of her life. In 1980, she and her late husband, the Rev. William Strange, began pastoring and did so faithfully until her husband's death on February 9, 2005. She was faithful to keep the vision of a Pentecostal Church as a lighthouse in Pekin and did so by making sure the doors were open even when they had no pastor at times.
She is survived by her six children: Kenneth E. (Stacey) Strange of East Peoria, Gary L. Strange of Pekin, Marcia L. (Ken) Austin of Pekin, Donna K. (Rev. Thomas) Peretic of Export, PA, Linda S. (Tim) Griffin of Pekin, and Larry R. (Jamie) Strange of Pekin. She is also survived by her many grandchildren: Faith (Jimmy) Rader, Enoch (Ely) Strange, Jehu (Amber) Strange, Joshua (Grace) Strange and Heather (Nate) Young, Harry Peretic, Angela Peretic, Jamie (Kenneth) Cloud, Lisa Peretic, Justin & Melissa Rodgers and Nicole Strange. Her great grandchildren are: Isaac Rader, Elijah Strange & Natasha Herrera-Jimenez, Skyler & Arabella Strange, Zayne & Laney Young, Amelia Smith, Noah Webb & Harley Shinn.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. William R. Strange, daughter-in-law, Deana Strange, and grandson, Austin Hale, her parents, Delmar & Eary Lee, and brothers: John, Sam, Roy, Jerry and Bill Lee and sisters: Kate Crider, Pat Bouchez and Virginia Turnpaugh. She is survived by two sisters, Maxine Fuller and Jean Barger and two brothers, Jack and Frank Lee.
A visitation will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Pentecostal Lighthouse, 1112 N. 16th St. in Pekin. A funeral service will be Friday, May 8, 2020 at noon with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Thomas I. Peretic and Pastor Philip I. Steele will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Contributions may be made in memory of Bessie Strange to: Pentecostal Lighthouse, 1112 N. 16th Street, Pekin, IL 61554.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 6 to May 8, 2020
