Betty Davidson
PEKIN ~ Betty Darlene Davidson, 86, of Pekin, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria.
Born Oct. 23, 1934 in Mound City to Herman Newton and Laura Mae (Bailey) Merideth, she married George Albert Davidson on Dec. 23, 1950 in East Prairie, Mo. He died in 1969. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one infant son, George Albert Davidson, Jr.; six brothers; two sisters and a very special friend of many years, Albert "Peewee" Gentry.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Lou (Noel) Cameron of Pekin and Carlene (Sammy) Denton of East Prairie, Mo.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Erma Jean Strange of Pekin and Shirley Rose Davidson of Ocala, Fla. and several nieces and nephews.
Betty formerly worked for Key Industries and retired from there after 18 ½ years of service.
Betty loved sewing and both flower and vegetable gardening. She was especially fond of tulips. She also liked reading and computers.
She attended First United Methodist Church in Pekin.
Her graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor James C. McClarey will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
