|
|
Betty Godbey
PEKIN ~ Betty Jean Godbey, 94, of Pekin, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Born Sept. 18, 1925 in Pekin to Chester A. and Lelia P. (Bramham) Riley, she married Roy Eugene Godbey on April 7, 1943 in Pekin. He died in Sept. 26, 1987 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and two brothers.
Surviving are one son, Robert (Jo) Godbey of Manito; two daughters, Judy (John) Abel and Donetta Godbey-Smiles, both of Pekin; eight grandchildren, Mark (Kelly) Godbey, Darla (Todd) LaDage, Amy (Shane) Cullen, Troy (Deb Fuelberth) Bledsoe, Debra Woods, Bryna (Jeff) Moore, Karla (Mike Hopkins) Woodside and Megan Godbey; sixteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and one brother, Nelson "Red" (Diane) Riley of Forest City.
Betty worked for Pekin Community High School District 303 as a baker in the kitchen for 8 years. She previously had done babysitting and alterations. She loved to crochet and do quilting. She also taught crocheting at the Pekin YWCA, where her greatest feat was teaching a left handed person how to crochet.
She enjoyed being outdoors doing yardwork, especially flower and vegetable gardening. She also enjoyed bird watching.
Betty attended Pekin First Church of God for more than 30 years. She served the church in the food pantry and by hosting the regular blood drives.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Kim Bacon will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019