Betty Mann
Betty A. Mann, 76, of Havana, stepped into eternity with Jesus on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 6:28 pm, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born March 31, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pa. to John (Jack) McCallin and Florence (Fry) Rowley, Betty was the youngest of three children. She married John (Frank) Mann on June 22, 1963, in Glenolden, Pa.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Jackie McCallin.
Surviving are her husband Frank of Havana; daughter, Karen (Howard) Willis of Delavan; son, Mike (Brenda) Mann of Havana; also surviving, one other daughter and two other sons; grandchildren, Katlyn (Chris) Holt of Havana, Casey Mann of Virginia, Amy Willis and Kristen Willis of Delavan, Derek Mann of Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, Dylan Mann of Chester, Brady Mann of Carbondale; also surviving, five additional grandchildren; one great-grandchild Oliver Mann; and one brother, Robert McCallin of Boothwyn, Pa.
Betty graduated from Spoon River College in 1981, and worked as a nurse in Havana and surrounding area for 31 years, retiring in 2012. Betty was a very caring, and compassionate nurse who loved her work caring for the elderly.
Betty enjoyed shopping trips with her daughters and granddaughters. She also enjoyed traveling, and was able to take many cruises. Betty loved family gatherings, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was famous for her spaghetti, which was a favorite dish of all her grandchildren. Betty was very loved, and will be greatly missed by her family.
Betty's family will be holding a private service, and celebration of life on April 6, 2020. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Havana.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana has assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020