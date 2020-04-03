|
|
Betty S. Williams
Betty Sue Williams, 81, of North Pekin, IL passed away at 9:37 PM Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Betty was born February 11, 1939 in Fort Payne, AL to William H. and Beulah Jewell (Dalton) Smalley. She married Kenneth E. Williams on July 10, 1964. He passed away on May 23, 2015.
Also preceding in death are her parents, one daughter, Debbie Sue Williams, one sister, Bobbie Jo White and two brothers, James and Howard Smalley.
Surviving are: three sons, Wayne Williams of Bloomington, IL, Dirk (Debbie) Williams of Pekin and Randy Williams of Manito, IL; one daughter, Donna Cameron of Pekin; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Toni) Smalley of Peoria and one sister, Wanda Gaul of Bartonville, IL
Betty was a proud member of the North Pekin Village Hall on the zoning board for years as well as working election day. Throughout the 80's and 90's, Betty was cosmetologist and owned her own beauty shop while working full-time at Sears in Peoria. After retiring Kenneth and Betty decided to build a family restaurant from the ground up known as "Williams Family Restaurant", which was very successful. After 10 years they decided they would try the liquor store business. After five years they decided on their second retirement and hung up the gloves.
Despite losing her dance partner of 50 plus years, she found a way to put a smile on everyone's face and touched their hearts. On April 1st Betty Sue Williams left this earth to unite with her long behold love, and she will be missed very deeply by many.
Private services will be held and entombment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020