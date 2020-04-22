|
|
Beverly Eckhoff
Beverly Ann Eckhoff, 57, of Tremont, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 3, 1963 in Hopedale to James Gale and Betty Sidell Everly. She married Daniel Lee Eckhoff on August 28, 1982 in Tremont and he passed away on October 14, 2019.
Surviving are one son, Brian Eckhoff of Nashville, TN; one daughter, Krista (Jeremiah) Bontemps of Pekin; two grandchildren, Jackson and Jacob Bontemps; three brothers, Edwin (Leslie) Everly, Bill Everly, and Eric Burlingame; four sisters, Ruth Jesse, Barb Everly, Stella (Gary) Hayner, Joann Burlingame, Daniele (Patrick) Rogers, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Everly; one sister, Ada Strohmaier; and one daughter, Jessica Eckhoff.
Beverly graduated from Olympia High School in 1981.
She was a homemaker, and enjoyed being a Grammy to her grandsons. She never knew a stranger.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of Life will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or to the family to help with funeral expenses.
To express condolences online or send flowers, visit SOS<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
waldfh.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.daviwaldfh.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020