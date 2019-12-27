Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eagles Lodge
274 Derby St,
Pekin, IL
View Map
Beverly K. Harrison


1945 - 2019
Beverly K. Harrison Obituary
Beverly K. Harrison
GLASFORD ~ Beverly K Harrison, 74, of Glasford, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Unity Point Health Pekin.
She was born February 8, 1945 in Pekin, to Charles R. and Evalyn Marie (Rawley) Bitner.
She married the love of her life, Terry Ray Harrison on January 13, 1962 in Muscatine, Iowa. He died March 27, 2013 in Pekin.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother, and one great-grandchild.
Surviving are two sons; Garey (Pam) Harrison of Kokomo Indiana, Jeff (Trenda) Harrison of Pekin, three daughters; Robbin (Bill) Purdy of Pekin, Shelly (Dixie) Harrison of Canton, Tonya Harrison of Glasford; also surviving are three sisters, one brother, 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She worked at Renaissance Care Center in Canton for six years in the housekeeping department. She retired in 1996.
Beverly loved the outdoors and warm weather. In her free time, she enjoyed her adult coloring books. She will be known for her three C's, Cleaning Coffee, Complaining, and her wonderful family gatherings at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Eagles Lodge, 274 Derby St, Pekin, IL 61554. Cremation has been accorded by Preston Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019
