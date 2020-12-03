1/1
Beverly Norsworthy
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Norsworthy
CREVE COEUR ~ Beverly Jean Norsworthy, 77, of Pekin, passed away at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
Born February 12, 1943 in Peoria to William John and Dorothy Ethel (Lefler) Knapp, she married William Allen Norsworthy on August 19, 1976 in Creve Coeur. He died November 10, 2016 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are three sons, Bob (Debbie) Lane, Jr. of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Jeff (Lynn) Lane of Morton and Jason (Amanda) Norsworthy of Peoria; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one sister, Bonnie (Bob) Hoerr of Pekin.
Beverly had an outgoing personality and was an Avon representative in the Creve Coeur area for many years. She was an avid reader and liked scrapbooking.
She was a member of Northwest Baptist Church in Peoria.
Her graveside service will be at noon Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
3096943322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved