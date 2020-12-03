Beverly Norsworthy
CREVE COEUR ~ Beverly Jean Norsworthy, 77, of Pekin, passed away at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
Born February 12, 1943 in Peoria to William John and Dorothy Ethel (Lefler) Knapp, she married William Allen Norsworthy on August 19, 1976 in Creve Coeur. He died November 10, 2016 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are three sons, Bob (Debbie) Lane, Jr. of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Jeff (Lynn) Lane of Morton and Jason (Amanda) Norsworthy of Peoria; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one sister, Bonnie (Bob) Hoerr of Pekin.
Beverly had an outgoing personality and was an Avon representative in the Creve Coeur area for many years. She was an avid reader and liked scrapbooking.
She was a member of Northwest Baptist Church in Peoria.
Her graveside service will be at noon Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
