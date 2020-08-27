1/1
Bill "Butch" Fredrick
1960 - 2020
Bill "Butch" Fredrick, 60, of Trenton, MI passed away suddenly on August 14, 2020. Funeral services were held on August 19, 2020 in Trenton.
He was born in Pekin to William L. Fredrick and Margaret E. (Carl) Fredrick on June 4, 1960. He attended St. Joseph and Douglas Schools before his family moved from Pekin in 1974. He was a 1979 graduate of Trenton High School in Trenton, MI and a graduate of the University of Michigan. He currently worked as a Quality Control Manager for Orchid Orthopedics in Ann Arbor, MI.
He was the very proud father of William (20) and Hans (17) Fredrick. His sons meant the world to him. Everyone who knew Bill has heard his stories of their family ski trips, vacations in Florida and knows that he loved his boys more than anything.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Fredrick, his paternal grandparents William & Pauline Fredrick, and his maternal grandparents Gustav & Madeline Carl. He is survived by his sons, William and Hans of Trenton, MI; his mother, Margaret Fredrick of Trenton, MI; five sisters, Kim (Jerry) Anderson of Pekin, IL, Jeanne (David) Bennett of Vancouver, WA, Liz Dunning of Sandy, Oregon, Sue Skerbe of Shelby Township, MI ,and Gretchen (Michael) LaBell of Wyandotte, MI.; his former wife and mother of his sons, Yvonne Fintor Fredrick; his partner, Karen Monk Zahodne; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He had lifelong friends and loved all of his people. He will be remembered for having a big, generous heart.
Memorial contributions to honor his life and support his sons' education may be made to The Bill Fredrick Memorial Fund, C/O PO Box 1208, East Lansing, MI 48823-1208

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
