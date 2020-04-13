|
Bonnie Shay
Bonnie N. Shay, 90, of Delavan, passed away at 2:22 am Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Hopedale Nursing Home.
She was born March 2, 1930 in New Lisben, IN to Walter and Harriett Raffensbarger Ankrom. She married Roy J. Shay on June 6, 1948 in Spiceland, IN and he passed away January 22, 2005.
Surviving are three children, Scott (Edith Delacruz) Shay of Delavan, Robin (James) VanDyke of Mackinaw, and Jerald (Gina Hastie) Shay of Florissant, MO; six grandchildren, Lynn Leach, Jennifer Leach, Rusty VanDyke, Megan McGraw, Bryan Shay, and Joel Shay; 14 great grandchildren, Kyle Owen, Lucas Owen, McKenna Echart, Xavier VanDyke, Jayci McGraw, Tori VanDyke, Avery McGraw, Ella Shay, Nicolette Shay, Augustine Shay, Ava Shay, Willa Shay, Sophia Shay, and Connor VanDyke; three brothers, Dr. Maurice Ankrom of Asheville, NC, John (Pricilla) Ankrom of Greenville, IN, and Steven (Bonnie) Ankrom of Greenville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; ; two sisters, Sandra Dale and Gwendolyn Marie Scott; and two brothers, Raymond Ankrom and Michael Ankrom; two granddaughters, Jamie VanDyke and Kelly Shay; and one daughter-in-law, Carla Mammen Shay.
In her early years, Bonnie worked at Caterpillar Inc. then returned to raising her family. She later worked at Tazewell County National Bank in Delavan and First National Bank in Pekin.
In the early 1980's, Roy and Bonnie moved to the Shay Family Farm in Malone Township, Green Valley, where they resided for 24 years. She was a member of Tazewell County Farm Bureau and served as an election judge. She enjoyed raising hybrid daylilies and wintering in Texas.
Her Christian life was very important and she served her Lord in many ways. She taught Sunday school, Bible school, sang in the choir, and read her Bible daily.
A private family funeral will be at 11:00 am Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Prairie Bible Church in Delavan. Pastor Dan Larimore will officiate. There will be no visitation at this time. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Although the attendance is private, the funeral will be on Facebook Live. There will be a celebration of Bonnie's life at a later date. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Prairie Bible Church in Delavan.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020