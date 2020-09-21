1/1
{ "" }
Brenda J. Coen, 61, of Mason City, IL passed away at 11:51 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home.
Brenda was born on June 16, 1959 in Pekin, IL to Andrew Joseph and Sarah (Cruise) Coen.
Preceding in death are her parents, two brothers, John Coen and Edward Coen, two sisters, Loretta Coen and Darlene Beebe.
Surviving are: three sisters, Suzanne E. (Daniel) Donze of Mason City, IL, Marcella Payne of Manito, IL and Cheryl Henry of Pekin, IL; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Brenda had worked at the Randolph County, MO workshop and Tazewell County Resource Center. She enjoyed playing marbles, listening to Elvis and playing games on her tablet.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin with Rev. Jeff Leeman officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask will be required. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Brenda tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
