Camellia Sue Hackney
Camellia Sue Hackney, nee Hamm, age 72, late of Minooka, and formerly of Pekin, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 12, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 10, 1948 in Jacksonville, she was the daughter of Alvin and Edith (Smith) Hamm. She was raised in Jacksonville, and attended Jacksonville High School from 1962-65, until her family moved to Pekin, IL, where she graduated from Pekin High School with the Class of 1966. She later moved to the northern suburbs of Chicago in 1989, working 15 years for Nypro in Gurnee. In 2012, Camellia and her husband, Andy, retired to Minooka, IL.
Camellia was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who will be remembered for always being there for her husband and family.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 53 years, Andy Hackney of Minooka; two sons, Lon Hackney of Minooka, and Sean (Lindsey) Hackney of Minooka; one daughter, Cami (Byron) Gillory of Wylie, TX; her precious grandchildren, Bennett, Mira, and Felicity Hackney and Leyla and Eli; brothers and sisters, Stewart (Debbie) Hamm, Charlene (Terry) Harbors, Rusty (Christal) Hamm, and Linda Holmes, all of Pekin, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Camellia Hackney will be private. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Morris Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com