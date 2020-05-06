|
Carl "Don" Reynolds
Carl "Don" Reynolds Jr., 76, of Paducah, KY, formerly of Pekin, died April 30, 2020.
He was born November 20, 1943, to his late parents Carl Sr. and Verda Reynolds of Pekin. Don graduated from U of I receiving a Master's degree in Ceramic Engineering. After working 35 years in Oak Ridge TN for Martin Marietta formerly Union Carbide, he retired.
Don is survived by his wife of 35 years, Alice Kidd Reynolds; only daughter, Laura( Lancer) Smith of Stapleton, AL; two granddaughters, Christina and AnnaRuth Smith both of Stapleton, AL; a sister, Jane (Walt) Sandall of Pekin; a great neice, many cousins and many special friends.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Milner and Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 6100 Dutchman Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. You may leave a message of sympathy and light candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 6 to May 8, 2020