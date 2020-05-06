|
Carl "Don" Reynolds
Carl "Don" Reynolds Jr.,76, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1943 to his late parents, Carl, Sr. and Verda Reynolds of Pekin. Pekin is where don Grew up and went to school. Don was a graduate of the University of Illinois in Champaign, where he received his Master's Degree in Ceramic Engineering. After working 35 years in Oak Ridge, TN, at the Y-12 plant for Martin Marietta formerly known as Union Carbide he retired. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping and yard work.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Alice Kidd Reynolds; his only daughter, Laura Smith and husband, Lancer of Stapleton, Alabama; two granddaughters, Christina Smith and AnnaRuth Smith, both of Stapleton, Alabama; his only sister, Jane Sandall and husaband, Walt of Pekin; and many cousins, great niece and many special friends who we want to thank for taking such good care of him at home.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
