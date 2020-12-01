Carl V. Geier
Carl V. Geier, 92, of Pekin, IL passed away at 7:35 AM November 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born December 31, 1927, in Glasford to Vincent and Catherine Fraune Geier. He married Margaret A. Matkovich on September 4, 1954, in Canton. She passed away on May 24, 2011.
Carl was also preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Bernard Geier; two brothers William Geier of Pekin, Joe Geier of Casa Grande, AZ; two sisters Gertrude Schoon of Canton, and Dorothy Geier of Glasford.
He is survived by: daughters, Mary (Doug) Kelley of Webster, N.Y., and Caryl (Craig) Hoobler of Bloomington; sons, Charles Geier of Pekin and Mark Geier of Normal; five grandchildren, Angela, Janet, Roxanne, Joshua, and Danica; three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Jordan and Alyxx; sisters Ann Schoon of Glasford, Mary McCoy of Elmwood, Helen McCloskey of Springfield, OH, and Rose Shawgo of Lewiston, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl served in the US Army. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of Knights of Columbus. He served on the board of education for St. Joseph Catholic School. Carl retired from Keystone Steel & Wire Co. He played baseball for Keystone, bowled, enjoyed tabletop games, and was passionate about golf. He had the spirit of adventure for travel.
Carl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to all.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 303 S. 7th, Pekin, IL with Father Michael Andrejek as Celebrant. A visitation will be one hour prior at 10:00 AM also at the church. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. To view the Mass online, visit www.stjosephpekin.org
and select live Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors provided by United States Army. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Carl's arrangements.
Memorials contributions may be made in Carl's name to Honor Flight Network.
To leave an online condolence visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com