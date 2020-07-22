Carol Newton
PEKIN ~ Carol J. Newton, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home.
Born Nov. 22, 1937 in Pekin to Earl William and Lola Leona (Goodwin) Wade, she married her high school sweetheart, Gary M. Newton on May 24, 1955 in Pekin. He died July 30, 2018 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Jarred Davis Newton and one sister, Thelma Tibbs.
Surviving are one son, Curtis (Debi) Newton of Ruston, LA; one daughter, Cheryl (Rev., Dr. Eric) Hansen of Springfield; two grandchildren, Joshua (Nicole) Newton of Plainfield and Hannah (Ryan) Schafer of Petersburg and four great-grandchildren, Emmaline Claire Newton, Jackson James Newton, Davina Jean Schafer and Liberty Lucia Schafer.
She worked for The Unland Companies in Pekin for 28 ½ years as a customer service representative, retiring in July of 1997.
Carol was a faithful member of Pekin Bible Church. She also was a longtime member of the Pekin Hospital League.
Her funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Rev. Dr. Eric A. Hansen and Pastor Chad Nightingale will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Burial will be in Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Newton Project, a mission project established in her grandson's memory. Contributions may be mailed to: 365 Walnut Glen Drive, Springfield, IL 62707 / www.thenewtonproject.org
