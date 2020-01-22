Home

Carolyn "Joyce" Richardson


1930 - 2020
Carolyn "Joyce" Richardson Obituary
Carolyn "Joyce" Richardson
PEKIN — Carolyn "Joyce" Richardson, 89, passed away at 10:49 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Autumn Accolade Assisted Living in Green Valley, Illinois. She passed peacefully surround by her family. She was born on August 11, 1930 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Oist and Florence Ramsey Corbell. She married Winfred C. Richardson on January 29, 1948 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Winfred C. and daughter Jewell preceded her in death.
Surviving are three sons, Ray (Sara) Richardson of Pekin, IL, Jerry (Diane) Richardson of Pekin, IL, and James (Diane) Richardson of Mobile, Alabama as well as nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was a loving Christian wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening.
A private graveside service will take place at Ozark Memorial Park in Branson, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
