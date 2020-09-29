Carolyn Urish
Pekin—Carolyn J. Urish, 73, of Pekin passed away at 12:11 P.M. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria. She was born October 24, 1946 in Pekin the daughter of Carl and Mary Jean (Mount) Hintz. She married Bennett (Ben) Urish on July 18, 1965 in Manito and he survives. Her parents preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons; Matthew (Marcena) Urish and Jason (Mariana) Urish both of Springfield. Carolyn has one brother Gary (Kathy) Hintz of Green Valley; two sisters, Marilyn Ott of Green Valley and Arlene Cox of Easton.
Carolyn was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin. She enjoyed gardening. She worked for over thirty years at Caterpillar in Mossville and at East Peoria as Excutive secretary for the Vice President of International Sales retiring in 2004.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin. Pastor Daniel Bishop will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 4-7 P.M. at Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito. Internment will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Tazewell Animal Protection Service (TAPS) 100 Taps Lane Pekin, Illinois 61554. To leave an online condolence go to www. Hurleyobits.com