Catherine Smith
Catherine Irma Smith, 96, of San Jose, IL. died November 6, 2020 at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.
She was born May 24, 1924 in rural Emden, the daughter of Edward and Katie (Rademaker) Harmsen. She married John R. Smith on June 4, 1947.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; her sisters Margaret Osborn of Hartsburg and Ada Beam of El Paso, Texas; her brother Orville Harmsen of Emden; and loving grandson, Tyler John Smith of San Jose.
Catherine is survived by her son Donald (Judy) Smith of San Jose; and daughters Debra (Mitch) Nowicki of Naperville; and Mary (Stan) Shepherd of St. Peters, Missouri; her loving grandchildren Megan (Jeff) Plackett of Naperville; Erin (Steve) Drake of Benton, Missouri; Maggie (Seth) Hill of Naperville; Mitch (Melanie) Nowicki of Manhattan; and Craig (Jaime) Shepherd of Wentzville, Missouri; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She attended and educated for 8 years in a country school, graduated from Hartsburg High School, and attended Lincoln College. Catherine was a member and active in the San Jose United Methodist Church. She was a member of the San Jose Women's Club for 45 years, and the Women's Home Bureau. She served for many years as an election judge of Prairie Creek Township, worked for the San Jose School District, and other community businesses.
She worked hard as a farmer's wife who dedicated herself in caring for John and her family. To all her kids, big and little, she was known as to making the best yeast rolls and chocolate chip cookies around. She gifted all with her quick wit, special spirit, and fundamental belief in what was right.
As she adored her family, they adored her even more and will soulfully be missed.
A graveside service will be held at Green Hill cemetery at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider a memorial to San Jose United Methodist Church or First Church Sustaining fund. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home of Delavan is handling the arrangements.
