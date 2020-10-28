Charles Denman

1/1
DELAVAN - Charles N. Denman, 82, a former mayor of Delavan, passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Methodist, Peoria.
Born on October 24, 1938, in Pekin, the son of Charles W. and Anna Christine Nelson Denman, he married Sandra K. Larimore on November 3, 1962. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Tammara Marie (Kevin T.) Hill of West Peoria and Trudy Marlene (Christopher Verne) Schaffner) of Delavan; five granddaughters, Charley Grace Schaffner, Alysandra Kay Pearl Hill, Claire Annabella Schaffner Chloe Annastacia Schaffner and Aeryn Alycia Marie Hill; three grandsons, Kyle Hill, Kameron Hill and Christopher Blake Schaffner; one great-granddaughter, Willow Jean Schaffner; and one foster grandson, Fabian Ryans.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his only sibling, Marlene Christensen; his brother-in-law, Clare Christensen, and a great-niece Abbey Christensen.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan on Friday, October 30, 2020.
For those who wish to honor Charles, you may line Locust Street during the funeral procession. The procession will travel from the Davis-Oswald Funeral Home at 1:45 p.m., traveling south on Locust Street to the G.A.R. Triangle, to Eighth Street, then to the cemetery.
Memorials my be made to Delavan Township Park District, P.O. Box 590, Delavan, IL 61734, or Delavan Community Historical Society, P.O. Box 643, Delavan, IL 61734.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
