Charles J. Diemer Jr.
Charles J. Diemer Jr, 91 of Washington, IL and formerly of Pekin passed away at 10:45 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Washington Senior Living.
Chuck was born to Charles and Irene (Kolasa) Diemer on February 13, 1928 in Chicago, IL.
He married Charlotte F. Gustafson on August 13, 1966 in Elmwood Park, IL. They were married 43 years. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2010.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Sidney.
Surviving are: two sons, Gary (Sheryl) Diemer of Morton, IL and Kenneth (Holly) Diemer of North Lake, IL; four grandchildren, Matthew (Alex), Jeff (Ana), Danny and Nicole Diemer; seven great grandchildren, Cody Bucher, and Maelyn, Gavin, Alice, Sage, Kale and Rowan Diemer.
Chuck worked as a tool and die maker retiring from Producto Machine Company in Franklin Park, IL. He was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in Pekin. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, annual family Canadian fishing trips and was quite proficient at home remodeling projects over the years.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Glen Oak Cemetery in Hillside, IL.
Memorials May be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Pekin, Illinois.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019