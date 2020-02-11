Home

Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Charles William "Bill" Martin


1929 - 2020
Charles William "Bill" Martin Obituary
Charles William "Bill" Martin
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, Charles William "Bill" Martin, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather entered his eternal home at age 90 at Hallmark House Nursing Center.
Bill was born on July 5, 1929 in Tazewell County, Illinois to Thomas C. and Marie (Oats) Martin. He married Eleanor Harding Oats on June 20, 1956. She passed away on January 7, 2006.
Also preceding him in death were his parents, son-in-law, Don Martin, two sisters, Grace and Phyllis and one brother, Clayton Junior.
Surviving are: one daughter, Veva Martin of Pekin, one son, Dr. Larry (Colleen) Oats of Watertown, WI, six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Berea Baptist Church in Bartonville, IL. He had worked at Keystone Steel & Wire and Quaker Oats Company. He and Eleanor loved to travel and prayed for and supported missionaries worldwide.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin with Rev. William Pierce and Rev. Al Lynn officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday, February 13th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the United States Air Force.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 7609 W. Smithville Road, Bartonville, IL 61607.
The family wishes to express its heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Hallmark House Nursing Center and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care.
To express condolences online go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
