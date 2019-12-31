|
|
Cheryl Evans
Cheryl "Shari" Evans, 72, of Delavan, passed away at 5:14 pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born June 29, 1947 in Bloomington to William Clay and Rachelle Turner Wilder. She married Jerry M. Evans on July 2, 1965 in Bloomington and he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Todd (Denise) Evans of Bloomington; one daughter Alissa (Rusty) Cummins of Hopedale; seven grandchildren, Jenny, Jason, Nathan, Kelsey, Brittany, Nicholas, and Sophia; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Kevin (Tina) Wilder of rural Stanford; and one sister, Candy (Jim) Gemberling of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Harvey and Dwayne.
Shari was a beautician in Stanford for several years.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, collecting chicken memorabilia, making things for family and friends. Whether it was cross-stitched, knitted, crocheted or cooked she was always working on a special something for a loved one. She was most often found in her kitchen either whipping something up, or sitting on her kitchen stool waiting for it to be done. Her family and friends knew anything she made would be delicious. She made a point to remember everyone's favorite meals and treats and prepared them with love.
She was a member of Delavan United Methodist Church, where there will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am Monday, January 6, 2020. Pastors Brian Gilroy and Charles Graul will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Sunday, January 5 and one hour before the service both at the church. Burial will be in Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home.
Memorials may be made to OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home or OSF Children's Hospital.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020