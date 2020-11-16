1/
Cheryl Garver
PEKIN - Cheryl A. Garver 74, of Pekin, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born in Pekin, daughter of Freeman and Audrey (Dennison) Mangold. They preceded her in death. Cheryl is survived by her children, Nicole Ingram and Carrie Qureshi of Pekin, grandchildren Alexis, Zach, Mani, and Hayes, and siblings, Mark Mangold of Manito.
Per Cheryl's wishes, there will be no public services or visitation. Cremation has been accorded.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
