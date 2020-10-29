Chieko T. Brown
PEKIN ~ Chieko Brown, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 10:00 a.m. October 24, 2020 at her home Pekin.
Born June 4, 1930 in Miyazaki-ken, Japan to Naokishi and Sakae (Kawaski) Todaka, she married James Edward Brown on December 21, 1953 in Fukuoka, Japan.
Surviving are two sons, Steve Brown of Pekin, James (Theresa) Brown of Pekin; one daughter, Nikki (Matthew) Cambron of Las Vegas, Nevada; eight grandchildren, Jarod Brown, Justin Cambron, Nicholas Scanlon, Christina Harms, Nathan Cambron, James Brown Jr., Nicholas (Bethany) Goodin and Dakota Brown and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband on February 28, 2018, parents, one brother, and six sisters.
She worked at Jenny Lee's Bridal Shop in Morton as a seamstress for many years and then went on to own and operate Chieko Brown's Alterations for over 60 years in Pekin.
Chieko enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing for family and friends, and her daily Goodwill and South Side Mission trips with her son. She was a member of the African Violet Club and took great pride in her indoor collection at home and would always try to gift them to family and friends. She loved to spend time with her family every chance she could.
She was a member of First United Methodist for over 70 years.
A private burial at Glendale Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to South Side Mission, 1127 South Laramie Street, Peoria, IL 61605.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to John M. and Steve Evans of Local 231 "You gave my husband, both sons, and myself a wonderful life."- Chieko Brown
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
