Chris R. Wissman
1965 - 2020
Chris R. Wissman
Chris Robert Wissman, 54, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17 at his home in Arcadia, California. He was born on October 22nd, 1965 to Robert and Anneliese Wissman. He is survived by his son Adam Wissman, of Fort Collins, Co., sisters Marlene (Allen) Thomas of Pekin, Il., and Tania (Kirk) Lohnes of Bosque Farms, NM, nieces Kristin Cochran, Allison Martin, and Heidi Thomas and nephews Alex Thomas, Ryan Thomas and Isaac Lohnes. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Chris was an honor student at Pekin Community High School and was very active in their band program. He was a graduate of University of Illinois and worked as a Chemist and Lab Supervisor for Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts for the past 32 years. Chris was an avid lover of music of all genres, enjoyed playing the guitar, going fishing and camping with his friends and family, and spending time traveling around the country with his son Adam.
A Celebration of Life will take place on August 5th at 6pm at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Creve Coeur, Illinois. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ
